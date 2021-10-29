Morgan Stanley Buys 239,906 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.88% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $315,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 680.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 271,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 265.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.