Morgan Stanley Has $329.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $329,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.