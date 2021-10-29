Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.65% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $338,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

