Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $356,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 140.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $182.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.