Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 636,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.68% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $368,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

MLM stock opened at $393.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $395.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

