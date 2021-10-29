Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 9,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,298,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,520,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

