Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $137.80 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

