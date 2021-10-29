VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Up 4.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $224.67 and last traded at $221.10. 3,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 541,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.71.

The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,744,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $217.83.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.