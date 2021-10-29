Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.56, but opened at $68.14. Kemper shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 3,937 shares.

The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.51). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kemper by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kemper by 1,939.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 143,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

