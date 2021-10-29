Shenandoah Telecommunications Plans Annual Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.5%.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,416. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

