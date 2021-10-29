Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.81. Newell Brands shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 16,260 shares traded.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 525,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 471,463 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

