Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.81. Newell Brands shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 16,260 shares traded.
The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 525,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 471,463 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
