United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $25.51. United States Steel shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 848,144 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.80. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.12.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.