KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 1609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -165.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

