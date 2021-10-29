Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $79.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

