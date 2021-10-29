Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 83,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,830. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

