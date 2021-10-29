Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $226.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.96. 5,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,036. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

