UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 418,153 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $377,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,607,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $412,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 124.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.13. 24,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,641. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

