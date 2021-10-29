UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,703,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,378,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,380. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

