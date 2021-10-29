Amundi Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,023,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,844,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.30% of Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.