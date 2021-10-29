Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Announces Earnings Results

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.19. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 256.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.