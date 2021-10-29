Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $91,271.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00084271 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003348 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

