FUZE Token Reaches Market Cap of $46,337.63 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for $61.31 or 0.00100078 BTC on major exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $46,337.63 and $66,303.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00097113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.53 or 1.00326459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.86 or 0.07092200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022839 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 756 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUZEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.