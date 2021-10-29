KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.63.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $353.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.01. KLA has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $388.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KLA by 57.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $2,643,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.