Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Hess stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

