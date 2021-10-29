Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $403.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $412.00 to $403.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $334.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.27 and its 200-day moving average is $365.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

