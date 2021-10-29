BWS Financial Raises A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target to $20.00

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BWS Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

NYSE ATEN traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 26,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $1,741,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 160,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.