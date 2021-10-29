Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCRA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 339,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,889. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -297.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,201.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

