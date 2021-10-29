The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
JOE opened at $47.76 on Friday. The St. Joe has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.09.
The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.
The St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
