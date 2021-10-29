The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

JOE opened at $47.76 on Friday. The St. Joe has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The St. Joe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of The St. Joe worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.