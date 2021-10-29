Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $63,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $46,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.