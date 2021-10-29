The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,632. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

