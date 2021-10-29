Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $50.10 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2,135.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 237.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.