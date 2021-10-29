Truist Raises Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $91.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE:WH opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $47,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

