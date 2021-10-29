Truist Raises Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $91.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.
WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.
NYSE:WH opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $47,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
