Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $72,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $168.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

