Credit Suisse AG Sells 40,166 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,869,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,166 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $81,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

