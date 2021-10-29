Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 190,600 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

