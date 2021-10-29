35,052 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $347.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,029,225. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

