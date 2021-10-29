The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Holdings Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 1,037.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of The AZEK worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The AZEK by 34.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $36.22 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

