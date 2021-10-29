Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,206 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,316.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $2,105,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

PUBM opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 62.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $528,566.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.