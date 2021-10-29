Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 57.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,754 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE:AZUL opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.