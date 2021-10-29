Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 367.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.04 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $495.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

