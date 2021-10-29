Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

NYSE:RJF opened at $99.69 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

