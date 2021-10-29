Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €37.12 ($43.67) and last traded at €37.14 ($43.69). Approximately 95,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.34 ($43.93).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.