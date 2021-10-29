Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 0.1%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.85 and last traded at C$34.93. 80,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 150,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.95.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 308.73.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

