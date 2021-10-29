Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 37.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 706,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 17.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 43.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Plug Power by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 807,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Plug Power by 47.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

