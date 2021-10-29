Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €274.07 ($322.44).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €271.80 ($319.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €262.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €250.85. The company has a market cap of $140.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Linde has a 12-month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12-month high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

