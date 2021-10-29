YIELD App (YLD) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $47.11 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 129,728,852 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

