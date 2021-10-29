Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Z from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.94. Z has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Z will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

