Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Decreases By 55.6%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
