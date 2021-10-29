Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Decreases By 55.6%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

