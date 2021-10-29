Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.00 ($7.06) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

