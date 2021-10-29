Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Clariant (AEX:CLN) received a CHF 20 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 target price on Clariant in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price objective on Clariant in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 price objective on Clariant in a report on Thursday.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant has a 52-week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52-week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.